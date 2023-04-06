Voyager 2022 media awards
World

She was killed in front of her son. It took 26 years to crack the case

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By Chelsia Rose Marcius

Inside a cold-case detective’s dogged quest to solve the murder of Jasmine Porter.

The officers entering the room saw her slender frame lifeless on the bed. Her baby bump was visible. A little boy was

