Search for missing plane with two passengers enters second day

By Isabel McMillan
A light plane carrying passengers has vanished, with an urgent search under way to determine its whereabouts.

The Cherokee plane left Natal Downs Station, west of Proserpine in Queensland, on Sunday and was due to land at Lakeside Airpark at 5pm.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesperson said the aircraft was reported overdue by air traffic control at 6.30pm.

By 9.30pm on Sunday, search efforts had failed to find the plane.

“RACQ CQ Rescue has completed an aerial search around Lakeside Airpark and surrounding high ground but nothing found. Now returning to base,” rescue teams posted on social media.

The flight was due to land at Lakeside Airpark at 5pm. Photo / FlightAware
They have resumed the search today in an area near Lakeside Airpark.

A RACQ spokesperson said the two passengers on-board were a man and a woman.

