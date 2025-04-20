Home / World

Santa lives in Rovaniemi, Finland. Some of his neighbours are not thrilled

By Jeffrey Gettleman
New York Times·
13 mins to read

A tourist season that stretches from October to March has been anything but jolly for some residents of the “Official Hometown of Santa Claus.”

After dinner at the Bull Bar and Grill in the small Finnish city of Rovaniemi, Mariel Tähtivaara, a law student, popped into a supermarket to grab some dessert.

As she perused the chocolate mousses, a short woman with dark hair walked up to her, shaking a milk carton.

“Excuse me,” she said in English with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World