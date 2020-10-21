Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Race for the White House: Trump abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview

Quick Read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Following his 60 Minutes interview, Trump did not appear happy or greet cheering supporters as he departed the White House. Video / The Recount
Other

United States President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes that is set to air this Sunday local time.

Trump's interview with Leslie Stahl ended acrimoniously, according to one person familiar with the exchange who was not authorised to discuss it publicly.

In a subsequent Twitter message, the President declared his interview with Lesley Stahl to be "FAKE and BIASED" and threatened to release a White House account of the interview before its airtime.

Later at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump told the crowd: "You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes. You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl's not going to be happy."

Trump's Democratic rival, former Vice-President Joe Biden, sat for his own interview with the award-winning newsmagazine yesterday.

- AP