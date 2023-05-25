Home / World
Orcas sank three boats in Europe in the last year. Scientists have no idea why

6 minutes to read
New York Times
By Isabella Kwai

Hours into a journey to Portugal from Morocco, the crew of a 46-foot sailing cruiser noticed something was wrong with the rudder. Then, someone shouted what they saw slicing through the choppy waves: “Orcas! Orcas!”

