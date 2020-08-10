Across the continent, crowds are flocking to events organised on social media and messaging apps, despite risks and a backlash.

Nightclubs around Europe are closed. But that doesn't mean the continent's party people are staying

Berlin: 'Partying is a huge part of the city's identity'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Near Paris: 'I don't give a damn'

London: 'Shocking return of rave'