For decades, the writer Gabriel Matzneff used Francesca Gee's image and letters to champion his sexual pursuit of adolescents. But her own account was rejected, until now.

In her telling, Francesca Gee was out with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'Love'? Or a 'hostage taking'?

Trapped in his stories

Whose story?