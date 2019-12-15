Liu Jingyao, a college student, describes what it's like to be slut-shamed by 800 million people.

When Liu Jingyao introduced herself, in the lobby of her apartment building, I didn't recognise her. It was a

"A feeling that someone is watching me"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

27 toasts of wine

One woman versus the Chinese internet

"The price of shame"