For 40 years, journalists chronicled the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats who lived in a ruined palace in the Indian capital. It was a tragic, astonishing story. But was it true?

On a spring afternoon in 2016, when I was working in India, I received a telephone message from a recluse who lived in a forest in the middle of Delhi.

The message was passed on by our office manager through GChat, and it thrilled me so much that I preserved it.

Office manager: Ellen have you been trying to get in touch with the royal family of

The woods

How it began

Stranded on a lifeboat

Death of a Rajah

The white whale

The last Nawab

Haunted city

Gnomes

A family destroyed

The city of the dead