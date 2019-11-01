Brittany Kaiser is the politics intern who became a pivotal player at Cambridge Analytica, the notorious company accused of handling stolen Facebook data to influence the Trump election and Brexit referendum. The star of Netflix's documentary The Great Hack has now written a book about her decision to go public. Can she be trusted? By Hugo Rifkind.

Brittany Kaiser. You remember. When the British election firm Cambridge Analytica collapsed in disgrace last year, tarnishing Facebook and democracy generally in the process, she was in the middle of it. A whistleblower. Not the first, but certainly the best connected. You may

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Book extract