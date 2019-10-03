WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRITIONS OF SOME INSTANCES OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE.

This article is part of a New York Times series examining the explosion in online photos and videos of children being sexually abused.

Last year, tech companies reported over 45 million online photos and videos of children being sexually abused - more than double what they found the previous year. Twenty years ago, the online images were a problem; 10 years ago, an epidemic. Now, the crisis is at a breaking point.

The images are horrific. Children, some just 3 or 4 years old, being sexually abused

The cutting edge

"Truly terrible things"

"Vastly inadequate"

An ugly mirror