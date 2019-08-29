After Epstein's suicide, his inner circle of girlfriends, employees and other associates is now under scrutiny by prosecutors.

Haley Robson was a 16-year-old South Florida high school student when an acquaintance from school approached her at a local pool with an intriguing offer: Did she want to make extra money giving massages to a billionaire in Palm Beach?

She agreed. When Jeffrey Epstein tried to grope her while she was giving him a massage in nothing but a thong, she brushed his hand away, Robson said in a 2009 deposition for a civil case. But she continued to visit Epstein's

"The boss"

The "lieutenant"

The assistants

"The more you do, the more you make"