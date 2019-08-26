Nine years before any police investigation, Maria and Annie Farmer reported the troubling behaviour of Jeffrey Epstein and his companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. No one would act.

As more women have come forward in recent days to describe assaults at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, Maria Farmer finds herself distraught, wondering what might have happened if someone had taken her seriously.

Twenty-four years ago, Farmer was an artist who had entered the unorthodox life Epstein lived behind the doors of his luxury estates. Epstein had offered to help her painting career, but it all came to an abrupt end one night

The first meeting

The younger sister

The first reports

The aftermath