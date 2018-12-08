US president President Donald Trump says chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year.

Trump isn't saying immediately who will replace Kelly, a retired Marine general who has served as chief of staff since July 2017.

The president says an announcement about a replacement will be coming in the next day or two.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House before departing for the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

He called Kelly "a great guy".

The West Wing shake-up comes as Trump is anticipating the challenge of governing and oversight when Democrats take control of the House in January, and as gears up for his own campaign for re-election in 2020.

Trump, meanwwhile, announced Saturday that he's picked a battle-hardened commander who oversaw troops in Iraq and Afghanistan to be the nation's next top military adviser.

If confirmed by the Senate, General Mark Milley, who has been chief of the Army since August 2015, would succeed Marine General Joseph Dunford as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Dunford's term doesn't end until October 1.

Trump said the date of transition is "to be determined".

Trump used an early morning tweet to reveal his choice.

"I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country!" he said.

Dunford is a former commandant of the Marine Corps and commander of coalition troops in Afghanistan. Milley commanded troops during several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Dunford's spokesman, Col. Patrick Ryder, said all indications are that Dunford will serve his full term. Ryder referred other questions to the White House.

He said Dunford congratulated Milley on his nomination.

"He has served with Gen. Milley in peacetime and in combat and has the highest regard for his leadership."