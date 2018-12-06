A UK father who allegedly assaulted his 23-day-old daughter until she died denies the accusations.

20-year-old Thomas Haining has appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow after his daughter Mikayla Haining died on June 8 last year in a flat.

He is charged with repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and body "by means to the prosecutor unknown" in the Hilton area of the city, resulting in her death, the Daily Mail reports.

It is alleged he repeatedly assaulted Mikayla from the day she was born to the day she died, with severe injuries killing her.

Advertisement

The father has been accused of murdering his daughter at her home in Mackay Rd, Inverness, last year, which he denies.

Shelagh McCall QC, who represents Thomas Haining, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

McCall told the court there was a problem obtaining expert medical witnesses for the defence.

"There is a dearth of experts for this kind of case in Scotland and those there are have been snapped up by the Crown," she said.

The QC told the court she has now instructed medical experts from London.

Judge Lady Rae continued the case until February 8 next year. A trial date is expected to be allocated then.

Thomas Haining had paid tribute to his daughter on social media after the tragedy.