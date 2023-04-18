Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / World
Premium

My transplanted heart and I will die soon

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By Amy Silverstein

OPINION:

Today, I will explain to my healthy transplanted heart why, in what may be a matter of days or weeks at best, she — well, we — will die.

I slide my hand across my chest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.