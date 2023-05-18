Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / World
Premium

Lucy Ansbro’s house is on the edge of a crumbling cliff. She’s desperate to stay

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By Rachel Chaundler

On a stormy day in the spring of 2021, the sea defences on the beach below Lucy Ansbro’s cliff-top home in Thorpeness washed away. Then, the end of her garden collapsed into the North Sea.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.