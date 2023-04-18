Voyager 2022 media awards
Japan has millions of empty houses. Want to buy one for $35k?

By Tim Hornyak

When Jaya Thursfield found a house he wanted to buy in Japan a few years ago, friends and family told him to forget it. The place wasn’t worth the trouble, they said. After all, it

