Brett Andrew Button, 58, the bus driver from the Hunter Valley crash. Photo / Getty Images

The man accused of causing a deadly bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley is expected to enter pleas to a string of charges.

Bus driver Brett Andrew Button, 59, is scheduled to face Newcastle Local Court and answer charges related to the June 2023 smash that killed 10 people and injured another 25.

His barrister Chris O’Brien successfully applied for a month-long adjournment when the matter went to court in April and argued more time was needed to prepare an expert report.

Button remains on bail, having initially been granted release due to mental health and wellbeing concerns should he be kept in custody.

He was arrested after losing control of a bus carrying wedding guests from the Wandin Valley Estate to Singleton about 11.30pm on June 11.

The bus rolled on to its side after hitting a guardrail.

Button was charged with 10 counts of manslaughter among 89 charges, which also included a string of dangerous and negligent driving charges.

Media wait for an update after the fatal bus crash outside Cessnock Court House, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

He has previously apologised for the incident, telling reporters outside court in March that he was “devastated by what has occurred” and that he was “truly and deeply sorry”.