How multiple warnings about a killer nurse went unchecked

New York Times
By Megan Specia
6 mins to read
UK nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering premature infants. Photo / Supplied, File

Since the trial of Lucy Letby, a nurse who murdered babies in her care, experts have warned of a culture of hostility toward whistle-blowers in Britain’s National Health Service.

It was June 2016, and almost

