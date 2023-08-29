Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How Indigenous techniques saved a community from wildfire

New York Times
By Ian Austen
7 mins to read
A slice of forest in British Columbia that was scorched by fire in 2021. A nearby section of forest was relatively unscathed after Indigenous fire prevention practices were applied there. Photo / Amber Bracken, The New York Times

A slice of forest in British Columbia that was scorched by fire in 2021. A nearby section of forest was relatively unscathed after Indigenous fire prevention practices were applied there. Photo / Amber Bracken, The New York Times

A movement to fight wildfires by making forests more resilient and, in some cases, deliberately setting blazes is gaining ground in Canada.

The wildfire was blazing a clear path toward a Canadian lakeside tourist spot

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World