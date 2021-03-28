Homes evacuated after massive explosion, fireball obliterates Indonesian oil refinery

A mammoth explosion has obliterated an Indonesian oil refinery, forcing nearby residents to evacuate as a massive fireball shot into the sky.

A loud blast was heard at the Balongan oil refinery early this morning, in what was described as "one of the biggest explosions" seen at an oil refinery.

Footage shows large flames and thick black smoke soaring upward into the sky.

A loud bang could be heard before a large fireball shot into the sky.

ASB military posted footage of the incident, writing: "This must be one of the biggest explosions associated with oil refineries.

"This is huge. Microphones have a hard time keeping up with the blast noise."

According to local media, citing eyewitnesses, the explosion was heard up to a radius of tens of kilometres from the epicentre.

"At around 00.30 [local time] there was a very strong explosion. Residents' homes were shaking and some had broken glass," one of the witnesses told Teras Pendopo.

pic.twitter.com/vEuHfgxVHW — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) March 28, 2021

Stay safe semua yang di deket lokasi kebakaran pertamina balongan indramayu pic.twitter.com/mnNCNtVYWO — Bang Binx (@bintangghf) March 28, 2021

Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. Balongan meledak pic.twitter.com/lB0170Z1Dl — Agus Widodo (@arwidodo) March 28, 2021

Locals can be heard seen running and driving away from the flames, with many shouting in fear as they evacuated.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

It is still unclear if there are any victims.