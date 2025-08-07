Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Hiroshima a monument to peace in a time of conflict

By Hannah Beech and Hisako Ueno
New York Times·
14 mins to read

Hiroshima's peace legacy faces challenges 80 years after an atomic bomb was dropped on the city. Photo /The New York Times

Hiroshima's peace legacy faces challenges 80 years after an atomic bomb was dropped on the city. Photo /The New York Times

Hiroshima, Japan has a Peace Boulevard, a Peace Bell and a Peace Memorial Park.

On a recent summer afternoon, at the Children’s Peace Monument, near the Flame of Peace, elementary school students in cotton hats and crisp uniforms folded origami cranes. They were honouring a little girl who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save