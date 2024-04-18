Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / World
Premium

He was blinded in one eye, but Salman Rushdie’s vision is undiminished

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By Sarah Lyall

The author’s new memoir, Knife, addresses the attack that maimed him in 2022, and pays tribute to the wife who saw him through. “I wanted to write a book which was about both love and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.