He was an online drug lord. Now he’s a crypto entrepreneur

20 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Ryan Ma and Kashmir Hill

After Blake Benthall was arrested for running Silk Road 2.0, the infamous illegal drug bazaar, things didn’t go the way you might expect.

At a cryptocurrency convention in Austin, Texas, in May, Blake Emerson Benthall

