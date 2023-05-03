Voyager 2022 media awards
He bombed the Nazis. 75 years later, the nightmares began

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By Michael Wilson

Like most of his generation, John Wenzel returned from World War II with no interest in sharing memories. Just shy of his 100th birthday, he found he could no longer ignore the past.

The nightmare

