A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino has killed at least 10 people and injured 30 others, police said. Neighbouring Thailand sent fire engines to help fight the blaze in the bustling border region.

Videos posted on social media showed people apparently jumping from windows after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet. Thailand’s public broadcaster reported dozens of Thais were trapped inside.

The blaze that started around midnight Wednesday (local time) was still burning Thursday morning.

Major General Sithi Loh, police chief in Banteay Meanchey province, said 360 emergency personnel and 11 firetrucks were sent to the scene and rescue teams were looking for victims.

Sithi Loh said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. The casino employed about 400 workers.

Thai PBS reported that 50 Thais, staff and customers, were trapped in the casino complex. It reported that Cambodian authorities requested help to deal with the fire from Thailand, which sent five fire engines and 10 rescue vans.

Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet, and there is busy cross-border trade and tourism.

Thai PBS cited reports that the Aranyaprathet Hospital’s emergency ward was full and some victims had to be sent to other hospitals.