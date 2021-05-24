European Union agree on sanctions against Belarus over jet diversion, journalist arrest

Ryanair flight hijacked over Belarus, shocking ploy to catch regime critic. Video / BBC

European Union leaders on Monday agreed on a set of sanctions against Belarus, including a ban on the use of the 27-nation bloc's airspace and airports amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet flying between two EU countries in order to arrest an opposition journalist.

In what EU leaders have called a brazen "hijacking" of Irish carrier Ryanair's plane flying from Greece to Lithuania on Sunday, they demanded the immediate release of Raman Pratasevich, a key foe of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The EU leaders also decided to slap individual sanction of officials linked to the operation, and called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an investigation into what they see as an unprecedented move and what some have called state terrorism.

Belarus journalist Raman Pratasevich, pictured in 2019, was removed from a Ryanair flight along with his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega. Photo / AP

The decisions at the summit will now be turned into action as soon as legal proceedings allow.

Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the crew there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing through Belarus airspace on Sunday and ordered it to land. A Belarusian MiG-29 fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane in a brazen show of force by President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist for over a quarter-century.

Belarus authorities then arrested passenger Raman Pratasevich, a 26-year-old activist, journalist and prominent critic who ran a popular messaging app that played a key role in helping organise massive protests against the authoritarian leader. Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend were taken off the plane shortly after it landed, and authorities haven't said where they're being held. Ryanair Flight FR4978, which began in Athens, Greece, was eventually allowed to continue on to Vilnius, Lithuania.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the diversion "shocking" and appealed for Pratasevich's release. EU leaders were particularly forceful in their condemnation of the arrest and the move against the plane, which was flying between two of the bloc's member nations and was being operated by an airline based in Ireland, also a member.

The bloc summoned Belarus' ambassador "to condemn the inadmissible step of the Belarusian authorities" and said in a statement the arrest was yet again "another blatant attempt to silence all opposition voices in the country."

President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania urged the EU to take "clear actions in order to change the pattern of behaviour of this very dangerous regime," and said a previously planned EU summit on Monday would assess whether to close its airspace to Belarus carriers, declare Belarusian airspace as unsafe and expand sanctions against Lukashenko's government.

'Freedom for Raman Pratasevich' is written on a protest wagon in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Berlin, Germany yesterday. The EU is still to implement any sanctions against Belarus. Photo / AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the "unprecedented action" of the Belarusian authorities and demanded that Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, be released immediately.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said "the scandalous incident in Belarus shows signs of state terrorism and it's unbelievable." Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told broadcaster RTE that the episode "reflects growing authoritarianism across the world."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it amounted to a "hijacking."

EU leaders have tried to bring Belarus closer to the bloc — to encourage democratic reforms and reduce the influence of Russia — but have failed so far. Hours ahead of their summit, some EU leaders threatened more sanctions — from scrapping landing rights in the bloc for Belarus' national carrier Belavia to exclusions from sports events.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is reported to have ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany the Ryanair flight to Minsk. Photo / AP

Russia, which has backed the Lukashenko regime with loans and cheap energy resources, has sought to distance itself from the hijacking.

"We are shocked that the West calls the incident in Belarusian air space 'shocking,'" Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Facebook, accusing Western nations of also conducting "kidnappings, forced landings and illegal arrests".

Комментарий официального представителя МИД России М.В.Захаровой в связи с событиями вокруг посадки в Минске самолета... Posted by Maria Zakharova on Monday, May 24, 2021

Without waiting for the EU's decision, Latvia's airBaltic said it would avoid Belarusian airspace, and Lithuania's government said it would instruct all flights to and from the Baltic country to avoid Belarus as well starting on Tuesday.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he instructed the UK Civil Aviation Authority "to request airlines avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe." He added he was suspending the permit allowing Belavia to operate in the UK.

The US and the EU have imposed sanctions on top Belarusian officials amid months of protests, which were triggered by Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth presidential term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. More than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since then, and thousands were brutally beaten.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry bristled at what it described as "belligerent" EU statements, insisting authorities in Minsk acted "in full conformity with international rules".

A white-red-white flag, centre, that is the emblem of Belarus' opposition flies outside the hotel where the Belarusian team is staying for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia. Photo / AP

It ordered all Latvian diplomats out of the country after the Belarusian flag was replaced Monday with the white-red-and-white one used by the opposition at the world ice hockey championship in Riga, Latvia. Minsk was to host the event, but it was relocated to Latvia amid the international outcry over the crackdown on protests.

Lufthansa said a flight from Minsk to Frankfurt with 51 people aboard was delayed Monday following a "security warning." It was eventually allowed to depart after authorities searched the plane, put passengers through another security check and unloaded all luggage and freight.

On Sunday, flight tracker sites indicated the Ryanair flight was about 10 kilometres from the Lithuanian border when it was diverted. There were conflicting reports on what exactly happened.

Amid the Western criticism, Belarusian transport ministry official Artem Sikorsky said the Minsk airport had received an email about the bomb threat from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte speaks to journalists at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania on Sunday, following the hijacking of a Ryanair flight by Belarus. Photo / AP

Lukashenko's press service said he had ordered a fighter jet to accompany the plane after he was told of the bomb threat. Deputy air force commander Andrei Gurtsevich told Belarusian state TV that the Ryanair crew decided to land in Minsk, adding that the fighter jet was sent to "provide help to the civilian aircraft to ensure a safe landing."

But Ryanair said in a statement that Belarusian air traffic control instructed the plane to divert to the capital. The plane was searched, and no bomb was found.

Our FR4978 flight has landed safely in Vilnius at 19:25hrs UK time (21:25hrs local time). Here is Ryanair’s statement on today’s diversion to Minsk Airport 👇 pic.twitter.com/i0xhdpwTAF — Ryanair Press Office (@RyanairPress) May 23, 2021

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary described the move as "a case of state-sponsored hijacking … state-sponsored piracy."

In an apparent reference to the Belarusian security agency that still goes under its Soviet-era name KGB, O'Leary he told the Irish radio station Newstalk that he believes "some KGB agents offloaded from the aircraft" in Minsk.

Of the 126 people aboard the flight initially, only 121 made it to Vilnius, according to Rolandas Kiskis, chief of criminal police bureau in the Lithuanian capital where an investigation investigation has begun.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to begin an investigation following the hijacking. Photo / AP

Passengers described Pratasevich's shock when he realised the plane was going to Minsk.

"I saw this Belarusian guy with girlfriend sitting right behind us. He freaked out when the pilot said the plane is diverted to Minsk. He said there's death penalty awaiting him there," passenger Marius Rutkauskas said after the plane finally arrived in Vilnius. "We sat for an hour after the landing. Then they started releasing passengers and took those two. We did not see them again."

Lukashenka’s regime endangered the lives of passengers onboard the plane. From now – no one flying over Belarus – can be secure. International reaction needed! — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) May 23, 2021

Pratasevich was a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app's Nexta channel, which played a prominent role in helping organize the anti-Lukashenko protests.

Nearly 2 million Belarusians in the nation of 9.3 million people have followed the channel, which has been the main conduit for organising demonstrations and offered advice on how to dodge police cordons. It also has run photos, video and other materials documenting the brutal police crackdown on the protests.

Protesters carry a wounded man during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus on August 10, 2020. Photo / AP

Belarus authorities have labeled the channel "extremist" and charged Pratasevich in absentia of inciting mass riots and fanning social hatred. He could face 15 years in prison if convicted.

In November, the Belarusian KGB also put Pratasevich on the list of people suspected of involvement in terrorism, an ominous sign that he could face even graver charges. Terrorism is punishable by death in Belarus, the only country in Europe that maintains capital punishment.

Amid the international outrage, Moscow quickly offered a helping hand to its ally.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the episode needs to be investigated — but that it couldn't be rushed. The two neighbours have close political, economic and military ties, and Lukashenko has relied on Moscow's support amid Western sanctions.

- AP