Covid 19 Omicron: Surge continues in NSW and Victoria

Dec 31, 2021: Today's update comes as Auckland prepares for large New Year's Eve crowds to be allowed to gather for the first time since August. Video / NZ Herald

Cases of Covid continue to rise across the Tasman, with the states of Victoria and NSW both recording high numbers again today.

NSW has recorded 22,577 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths as new isolation requirements and close contact rules come into effect.

There are 901 people in hospital with the virus, up from 832 on Friday, while ten more people have been admitted to intensive care taking the total to 79.

There were 119,278 tests conducted in the state in the past 24 hours.

In NSW, 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 93.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

It comes after the state almost doubled its case numbers on the last day of the year, with 21,151 confirmed cases of the virus and six new deaths on Friday.

Victoria also broke its record for daily cases on Saturday with 7442 new infections and nine deaths.

There are 451 infected people in hospital across Victoria – up from 428 on the previous day – with 51 in intensive care and 21 on a ventilator.

More than 93 per cent of eligible Victorians are fully vaccinated and the state hosts 24,161 active cases.

A total of 63,026 tests were taken yesterday and 2731 vaccines were administered at state hubs.

The new definition of testing and isolation came into effect in five jurisdictions at midnight Thursday, which include NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and in the ACT.

A close contact is now a household contact of a confirmed case only.

Paramedics walk past ambulances at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Scott Morrison said a household contact was someone who lived with an infected person or had spent more than four hours with them in a house, accommodation or care facility setting.

"So, you are only a close contact if you are, effectively, living with someone or have been in an accommodation setting with someone for more than four hours with someone who has actually got Covid," he said.

Yet another requirement was scrapped on Friday afternoon, with positive Covid cases no longer having to get tested on day six before leaving isolation.

NSW Health also revealed health workers classified as close contacts will be permitted to leave self-isolation in exceptional circumstances to ensure hospitals and testing clinics are not disrupted.

"If these workers develop any symptoms of COVID-19 they must immediately seek a PCR test and not attend the workplace until a negative result is received," NSW Health said in a statement.