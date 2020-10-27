Covid 19 coronavirus: Tahiti pandemic death toll now 26, with cases over 6400

By RNZ
Six more people have died in French Polynesia's Covid-19 outbreak, as about 300 infections a day are being recorded.
The death toll is now 26 and the number of cases has reached 6483.
Seventy-eight people with Covid-19 symptoms are in hospital, including 19 in intensive care.
According to health authorities, 2315 cases are active.
All but 62 cases were detected after the borders were reopened in July and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished to boost tourism.
A seven-hour curfew was reintroduced at the weekend on order from Paris.
It applies to only Tahiti and Moorea, although the virus has spread across the whole archipelago.
Public cultural and sporting events have been called off.
- RNZ