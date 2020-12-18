Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows to 28

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced there are now 28 cases linked to the northern beaches cluster.

Berejiklian had earlier warned the state to "brace themselves" and expect more cases.

NSW Health can advise there are now 28 cases associated with the Avalon cluster, with 25 are linked to either the Avalon RSL, the Avalon Bowlo, or both. pic.twitter.com/jkKMmqS9uG — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 18, 2020

Up to 8pm last night, there were 15 locally acquired cases linked to the cluster, and the two from the previous day brought it to 17. There was one additional case in a person who travelled to Queensland, who also obtained it from that cluster. From 8pm last night (local time) to now, there have been 10 additional cases, taking the cluster's total to 28.

Berejiklian urged all northern beaches residents "do not leave your home" as the state works to get on top of its cluster and warned further restrictions across NSW may be necessary.

The Premier said there was potential seeding out of the region after people who visited the northern beaches returned to their homes around Sydney.

There was "absolutely" no reason people should not be wearing masks when they were unable to social distance – especially on public transport, she said.

Berejiklian said she didn't want to "go down the mandatory path" and order people to wear masks and adopt other public health measures – but she would if necessary.

"I will if we have to," she said.

"I'm hoping it won't get to further measures, let's just see the next 24 to 48 hours, but we won't hesitate to take on health advice.

"We believe what we have in place matches the risk."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard attributed the new outbreak to complacency. Photo / Getty Images

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard had some harsher words for the state, describing the outbreak as the result of "an avalanche of complacency".

"We're in the middle of a worldwide pandemic … the Avalon cluster has served as very timely reminder that there is no room for complacency."

From Tuesday, international aircrew landing in Sydney will be put into police-managed hotel quarantine.

Berejiklian said the previous arrangement allowed aircrew to stay at more than 25 hotels across Sydney.

Now, however, because of a handful of people "disobeying what's in place", aircrew would be taken to two hotels near the airport, staffed by NSW Health and police.

Berejiklian appreciated it would "put pressure on aircrew and airlines" but the state needed to react to recent virus leaks.

"The issue isn't the guidelines, it's unfortunately when people breach the guidelines or choose not to self-isolate," she said.

"It's people disobeying what's in place, so there'll be no chance of disobedience."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo / File

"Superspreader event"

One expert warns the explosion of new cases is likely linked to a single superspreader event.

Professor Nancy Baxter, a clinical epidemiologist from the University of Melbourne, said the outbreak was "extremely concerning" and warned cases will likely continue to rise.

"It looks like the super spreading event likely happened December 11," she told ABC's News Breakfast.

"You've now had seven days where this has been circulating. Although a number of people have been linked to the cluster, we don't know who the original source was.

"That person has been circulating for that period of time. I would anticipate a number of additional people will be identified as having Covid-19."

Baxter said the person likely had mild or no symptoms and might no longer be infectious but was probably unknowingly spreading the virus for a significant period of time.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant today said the spread of infections "clearly shows we've had a significant seeding event occur, we think, on December 11".

Berejiklian revealed this morning genomic sequencing indicated the virus was from an overseas source and said the NSW community would get any information about affected venues or people "as soon as I do".

"As soon as NSW Health gets that information about that venue or that someone has acquired the disease, you will get it in real time, the same time as I do," she said.