Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney nurse at Westmead hospital tests positive, despite being fully vaccinated

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the government 'lost control' of Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak. Video / Sunrise

A Sydney nurse has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being completely vaccinated and wearing protective equipment.

The worker from Westmead Hospital in western Sydney tested positive on Tuesday. They are now isolating at home. NSW Health said the infection has not impacted patient care at the hospital.

"Urgent investigations into the source of the infection and contact tracing are ongoing," a NSW Health spokesman said.

"There has been no further transmission associated with this case to date.

"The staff member wore full personal protective equipment at all times while working, as did their colleagues."

Greater Sydney lock down has been extended for at least another two weeks. Photo / Getty Images

The nurse did not display symptoms and the virus was found through mandatory testing.

It comes as dozens of staff at Liverpool Hospital in Sydney's southwest have been told to isolate for two weeks after coming into contact with a pregnant patient who tested positive for the virus.

The Australian reported last night that NSW Health was preparing to suspend elective surgery to keep hospitals free for serious Covid-19 cases.

Wards are being converted to accommodate an expected influx of Covid-19 patients and administrators are revising surge plans to expand the number of ICU beds.

There are 63 patients currently hospitalised in Sydney with Covid-19, a figure equal to about one in 10 of the 678 positive cases recorded since NSW's Delta outbreak began. Four patients in ICU are on a ventilator.