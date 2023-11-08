Alarming surveillance video captures two police officers forcibly removing an elderly man from a care home and restraining him on the ground, while one of the officers repeatedly uses his knee on the man. Video / Supplied

Disturbing footage has captured the moment two South Australian police officers dragged a disabled pensioner out of a care home, kneeing the man after tasering him in an incident that has shocked Australia.

It’s alleged police dragged Mick Francis, who is in his 60s and lives with Huntington’s disease, from his care home on October 26.

Now a top-level investigation is under way after CCTV captured the traumatic moment. Police confirmed in a statement a Taser and pepper spray were deployed during the altercation.

Officers allegedly used their knees during the incident to pin Francis to the ground during the arrest.

They have since been stood down.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens authorised the release of the footage on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed a criminal investigation has been launched into the conduct of the two police officers.

“The man, aged in his 60s, was restrained by police and sustained minor injuries during the arrest,” the police said on Tuesday.

A complaint was lodged with the Office for Public Integrity and South Australia Police over the incident on Sunday, and after reviewing bodycam footage, police investigators identified “concerns” and began criminal and disciplinary investigations.

Mick Francis, who is in his 60s and lives with Huntington's disease. Photo / 9 News

Police would not confirm whether the man was a resident of the facility or a worker.

Francis, who suffers from Huntington’s disease, remains in hospital with minor injuries.

Huntington’s disease is an inherited condition in which nerve cells in the brain break down over time. Usually, Huntington’s disease results in progressive movement, thinking (cognitive) and psychiatric symptoms.



















