Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

Can Venice be saved? The city faces a future of excruciating trade-offs

15 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Jason Horowitz and Emma Bubola

After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.