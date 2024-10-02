Home / World

Can pro sports and drag queens coexist? A small English town finds out

By Rory Smith
New York Times·
12 mins to read

A gay couple embraced inclusion after buying an English rugby team. To their surprise, the fans bought in, too.

Kaue Garcia and Ryan O’Neill had owned a sports team for no more than six months when they decided the time was right to shake things up. What they needed more than anything else, they felt, was a drag queen.

They were not entirely sure what the reaction would be. Keighley Cougars, the English club they had bought almost as an

