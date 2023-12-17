Security cameras captured the moment a toddler stole a package from a family's front door before running back to their mother and fleeing. Video / FOX 5 Atlanta

Security cameras have captured the shocking moment a toddler was caught stealing a package from a family’s front door before running it back to their mother and fleeing the scene.

Jasmin Norman’s doorbell cameras captured the whole incident, which occurred outside her Ohio home last Friday.

Just before midnight, Norman received a notification that her security camera had gone off.

When she checked her security footage, she saw a young toddler snatching her Amazon package before running off.

The video, which has been shared with news agencies and on social media, shows the toddler wearing a blue skirt, pink tights and a white winter jacket walking up to Norman’s front porch.

The toddler is then seen walking up the steps before bending over to grab the package. The child then turns around and walks back down the steps before rushing off and fleeing the property.

A young child is seen snatching an Amazon package from Jasmin Norman's front porch.

Off camera, Norman said she saw the child running up to a female with a stroller before they left the scene.

“I see what looks to be a mother walking with a stroller, and the baby running up to the lady pushing the stroller and just kept on about her day. It’s very uncomfortable,” Norman told local media.

Norman is furious that a mother has been teaching their toddler to commit such acts.

“I hope that baby gets help more than the adult. With the way that child is being coached and led right now, that child does not have a bright future.

“I just want that mother or the adult who had that child to know I will pray for you.

"I hope that baby gets help more than the adult. With the way that child is being coached and led right now, that child does not have a bright future," Norman said.

“In the world that we’re in today, that’s very sickening and disgusting and sad to say.”

To make matters worse, the package was supposed to be a surprise Christmas gift to her from her husband.

‘I’m shocked that I can’t feel comfortable to receive a package or potentially any other mail to my home because others feel free to take it.”

It’s the second time the Normans have had packages stolen from their front door and it has left the family contemplating leaving the neighbourhood despite moving in just three months ago.

Police are investigating the incident.







