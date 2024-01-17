Police visit Golriz Ghahraman’s home as investigations continue, the terrifying moment a prowler is caught on camera and Kiwis flock to book their next getaway in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Warning: This article discusses graphic details

A British toddler starved to death next to his father’s body after social workers missed a chance to rescue him, his heartbroken family have revealed.

Bronson Battersby was found curled up with his father Keith 14 days after the pair were last seen on Boxing Day.

It is believed that 60-year-old Keith Battersby died of a heart attack at his Skegness home, The Sun reports.

Bronson was under the care of children’s services but, in a tragic twist, a social worker making a routine visit failed to follow up when no one answered when they visited the property on January 2, despite making a follow-up visit two days later.

At that point, they did contact police but it took another five days for officers to visit and make the tragic discovery.

Their emaciated pet dog, a Boxer named Skylar, survived the ordeal.

Preliminary tests reportedly found Bronson died of starvation and dehydration.

Bronson Battersby. Photo / Facebook

His grieving mother Sarah Piesse said that authorities should have intervened.

“If social services had done their job Bronson would still be alive. But they didn’t do anything.

“I can’t believe it,” she told The Sun.

“They can’t let them get away with this.

“We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.”

She told the newspaper that authorities believe Kenneth Battersby died no earlier than December 29, meaning her son could have been alive when the social worker visited.

Tragically, the heartbroken mum couldn’t give her son one last cuddle.

“I could only touch him. He had been left there too long,” she said.

Bronson Battersby was found curled up next to his father Kenneth (pictured). Photo / Facebook

A family friend told The Sun: “Bronson deserved so, so much better. He was such a loving, adorable little boy.

“They found him curled up at Kenneth’s legs. He was left in the dark and must have been terrified and so confused.

“He must have thought his dad was just asleep or something.

“He must have been trying to wake him up. He must have been screaming. I don’t know how the neighbours didn’t hear.”

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Police were made aware of the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a two-year-old child at a property in Skegness, at around 3.25pm on January 9.

“Investigations have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.”

Lincolnshire County Council says it has launched a rapid review into the social services’ response.