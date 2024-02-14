Erin Patterson, the Australian woman who cooked the mushroom meal that killed three people, says she is being painted as an 'evil witch' by the media.

New details have emerged about the items technology detector dogs uncovered in their search of the home of accused murder mushroom chef Erin Patterson.

In November last year, Patterson was arrested at her home in Leongatha, Victoria and charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Patterson was responsible for cooking and serving a fatal beef wellington lunch when she hosted a lunch with members of her estranged husband’s family on July 29.

On the night, Gail and Don Patterson, as well as Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson and her husband Ian, joined Patterson at her home.

Gail, 70, Don, 70, and Heather, 66, would all later die in a Melbourne hospital after suffering symptoms consistent with poisoning by death cap mushroom.

Don Patterson and Gail Patterson, Erin Patterson's former parents-in-law, died after a suspected mushroom poisoning. Photo / Supplied

Ian survived, but was put in a coma for two months in hospital. After 50 days in hospital, he had recovered enough to be released.

Now police have revealed what their technology dogs uncovered during a search of her home.

Heather Wilkinson and pastor Ian Wilkinson. Photo / Supplied

Australian Federal Police (AFP) specialist sniffer dogs found numerous items, with dog Georgia reportedly uncovering a USB, a micro secure digital card and a SIM card, according to the Daily Mail.

“Technology Detector Dog Alma found a mobile phone, five iPads, a trail camera, and secure digital card and a smart watch,” AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said.

“These were not found during initial searches undertaken by officers.”

Patterson remains behind bars on remand at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, Victoria’s maximum-security women’s prison.

Her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, was supposed to attend the lunch but pulled out at the last minute.

Erin Patterson’s ex-husband Simon Patterson posted on Facebook in 2022 that he nearly died from stomach issues and was in a coma for weeks. Photo / 7 News

According to police, three of the five attempted murder charges are related to “three separate incidents” dating back between 2021 and 2022 after Simon fell ill after eating meals cooked by his wife and ended up fighting for his life.

Police allege the deadly July 2023 lunch, which was hosted in a bid to rekindle a relationship, was her fourth attempt at killing the father of her children.



