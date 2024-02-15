Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his now fiancé Jodie Haydon. Photo / Getty Images

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to tie the knot, announcing his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon.

Albanese made the announcement on social media, posting a picture of the happy couple with the caption “she said yes”, following the proposal on Valentine’s Day.

The proposal happened after the two spent Valentine’s Day having dinner at the restaurant Italian and Sons in the Canberra suburb of Braddon.

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aU1Mk2WInH — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 14, 2024

The engagement ring used for the proposal was designed by the Prime Minister himself.

“We are thrilled and excited to share this news and look forward to spending the rest of our lives together,” Albanese and Haydon said in a joint statement.

“We are so lucky to have found each other.”

The pair met in 2020 at an event in Melbourne and bonded over their shared love of the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL team.

The then-opposition leader was speaking at an event and asked if there were Rabbitohs fans in the audience to which Jodie replied “up the Rabbitohs”.

Albanese told the Australian Women’s Weekly in 2022 he later introduced himself to her.

“We had what I thought would just be a drink at Young Henrys in Newtown, and we got on really well. That’s how it started,” he said.

Albanese is the first Prime Minister to get engaged in office, and would be the first leader to get married while serving in the position.

News of the engagement prompted widespread congratulations on social media.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X “love is a beautiful thing, I’m so happy for you both”.

Labor MP Peter Khalil said “congratulations Albo and Jodie. Jodie is a lovely person and you’re both very lucky to have each other. You really outdid us all on Valentine’s Day”.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton led congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister and his fiancee during question time in Parliament.

“Can I share our congratulations and best wishes to you. We look forward to our version of the royal wedding some time in the future,” he said.

Albanese joked the opposition leader should “keep checking your mailbox” ahead of the looming wedding.

The pair also received well wishes from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

“Congratulations Anthony, very happy for you and Jodie,” he said.