Alabama set to carry out first US execution by nitrogen on prisoner who survived botched 2022 attempt

New York Times
By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs
6 mins to read
Kenneth Smith is scheduled to be executed using nitrogen gas at an Alabama prison today. Photo / Alabama Department of Corrections via AP

Content warning: Contains graphic descriptions of executions

Alabama is set to carry out the first US execution using nitrogen gas on Thursday evening (Friday morning NZT), potentially opening a new frontier in how states execute

