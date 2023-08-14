Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

The exclusive Italian beach town where half the population is in exile

15 minutes to read
Financial Times
By Marianna Giusti

Forte dei Marmi has become an inconspicuous refuge for some of the world’s most conspicuous people, writes Marianna Giusti.

The boy looked dead. He was no older than 19, with modelesque features and dressed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.