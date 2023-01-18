Voyager 2022 media awards
A faked kidnapping and cocaine: A mine’s descent into chaos

New York Times
By Hiroko Tabuchi

The Signal Peak Mine was embroiled in a web of criminal activity. Now, environmental groups want to shut it down.

Just before 2am April 18, 2018, Amy Price, the wife of coal executive Larry Price

