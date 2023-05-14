Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / World
Premium

A cult leader told followers to starve to meet Jesus. Why did so many do it?

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By Andrew Higgins

WARNING: This article contains graphic content that some people may find distressing.

Delirious from hunger, a believer who had brought his family to live with a Christian doomsday cult in a remote wilderness in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.