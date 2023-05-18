Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

95-year-old Clare Nowland tasered by NSW police and ‘fighting for life’

NCA NewsWire
By Eli Green
Quick Read
Clare Nowland was tasered by police at an aged-care home in Cooma. Photo / Supplied

Clare Nowland was tasered by police at an aged-care home in Cooma. Photo / Supplied

An elderly woman with dementia has been rushed to hospital after she was tasered by police inside her aged-care home.

The 95-year-old is believed to have been found holding a knife at the Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, New South Wales, sparking a call to police on Wednesday afternoon.

Police reportedly struggled to disarm her before using the Taser.

She is now fighting for life at Cooma District Hospital, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

NSW Police have launched a “critical incident investigation”. “That investigation will be subject to independent review,” a spokesperson said.

The aged care centre is operated by Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

“Council are supporting our staff, residents and families during this difficult time,” a council spokesperson said.

“No further comment is available at the current time due to the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the privacy of those involved.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Yallambee Lodge has been operating since 1995 and contains 38 permanent beds and two respite beds.

“The hostel includes beautiful gardens and open shared spaces for activities and socialising,” the council website says about the facility.

Latest from World