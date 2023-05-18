Clare Nowland was tasered by police at an aged-care home in Cooma. Photo / Supplied

Clare Nowland was tasered by police at an aged-care home in Cooma. Photo / Supplied

An elderly woman with dementia has been rushed to hospital after she was tasered by police inside her aged-care home.

The 95-year-old is believed to have been found holding a knife at the Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, New South Wales, sparking a call to police on Wednesday afternoon.

Police reportedly struggled to disarm her before using the Taser.

She is now fighting for life at Cooma District Hospital, the Daily Telegraph reported.

NSW Police have launched a “critical incident investigation”. “That investigation will be subject to independent review,” a spokesperson said.

The aged care centre is operated by Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

“Council are supporting our staff, residents and families during this difficult time,” a council spokesperson said.

“No further comment is available at the current time due to the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the privacy of those involved.”

Yallambee Lodge has been operating since 1995 and contains 38 permanent beds and two respite beds.

“The hostel includes beautiful gardens and open shared spaces for activities and socialising,” the council website says about the facility.