Strong 6.3 earthquake hits Vanuatu but no reports of tsunami risk or damage

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Port Vila. Photo / United States Geological Survey (USGS)

A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Sunday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 when it hit at 9:23 am local time, the US Geological Survey said. Its epicentre was 83 kilometres northwest of the capital, Port Vila, at a depth of 29 kilometres.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami.

More to come

