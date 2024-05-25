The 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Port Vila. Photo / United States Geological Survey (USGS)

A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Sunday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 when it hit at 9:23 am local time, the US Geological Survey said. Its epicentre was 83 kilometres northwest of the capital, Port Vila, at a depth of 29 kilometres.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami.

