Vodafone is bringing 5G to New Zealand in December, and resident NZME Gaming and eSports expert, and Flava radio host, Astley Nathan flew to South Korea to see how Vodafone's 5G will elevate gaming.

South Korea was not only the first country to adopt 5G but is a major hub for mobile gaming.

Recently, game production giants such as Activision and Blizzard have turned their focus to mobile gaming. Generally speaking, mobile games are more simplistic and less glamorous than PC or console games, so why would these game production giants suddenly care about making mobile games?

Astley interviewed Jieseoup "Tom" Shim, a specialist in testing mobile games, to find out why.