World's best smartphone photos revealed

2 minutes to read
Thomas Bywater
The gimmick that has sustained the Mobile Photography Awards for 11 years is now largely redundant.

Considering the iPhone that took these pictures had more megapixels than the Hubble space telescope, photography on a mobile handset isn't quite the handicap it once was.

Today smartphone photography is less about the constraints of a smartphone, and more about the freedoms it affords.

It's about last second, spur-of-the-moment snaps, taken on the go.

As the technology has moved on in the space of a decade, it's no wonder that so many travel photographers have picked up the camera phone as a go-to weapon of choice - rather than convenience.

The awards, held in Toronto this month, had over 5,500 entries submitted from over 90 countries.

"The work we see each year always gets better," says founder Daniel Berman. He called this year's awards a "testament to another year in the ongoing story and evolution of mobile phone cameras."

However, this assessment doesn't account for the skills of the photographers.

Looking at the winners of this year's MPAs, you can't help but feel your own camera roll is wasted on shopping lists and selfies with dog ears. In the right hands, mobile phones can make for arresting images.

Submission by MPA GrandPrize winner Liu KunKun. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Freelance photographer Liu KunKun of Shanghai was named MPA photographer of the year. He was awarded US$3000 for his bold image of high-rise buildings.

The award winners will go on to be featured in touring exhibitons, with cash prizes given to category finalists.

The overall winner of the Transport and Travel category was Azim Khan Ronnie, whose picture of the Holi festival in Jaipur took first place.

Here are the best travel photos taken last year by a smartphone.

#NoFilter

Emerging from the Ballyvoyle Tunnel by Emma Mullan. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
My Little Calm by Susanne Grether. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Fasting Festival by Azim Khan Ronnie. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Sunset over Hamnoy by Vladimir Karamazov. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Lichtenstein Castle by Mariko Klug. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Dinka Child by Svetlin Yosifov. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Into the Aspen Light by Joseph Cyr. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Bana Tribe by Donell Gumiran. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
The Door to Autumn by Carlos Martinez. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Singing Sands by Jenny Lam. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Happy Time Zhengjie Wu. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Skull Rock by Heather McAlister. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Have Dog, Will Travel by Mike Andler. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
The Bridge by Dominik Schulze. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Rice Harvest by Fernando Cortes. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
A Proof of Being There by Leping Cheng. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Night of Shenzhen by Zhengjie Wu. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Northern Morning by Rina Gromova. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Festival of Colors by Azim Khan Ronnie. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
Fun Drive by You-Ming Liu. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
The Ganges Bath by Kuanglong Zhang. Photo / Mobile Photography Awards
