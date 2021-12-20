Where are New Zealand's most family friendly luxury lodges?

Luxury lodges key: • Winter breaks & snow

When it comes to lodges we have some world leaders, writes Ewan McDonald

We thought we'd set the bar pretty high when we decided to profile "some of New Zealand's greatest luxury lodges and what makes them so special". Perhaps we didn't realise how many high-end lodgings you can find in and around Aotearoa. So we decided to focus on the best of the best.

Some centres have more than their share of these; some establishments fit into more than one category. In case the Cumberbatches or Cambridges googled and booked the place you fancy, we've listed "Check Out" options following each category.

Family friendly

Ask Kiwi families for a shortlist of favourite winter holiday destinations and it'd be a surprise to see the Central North Island. Pity: it's one of our most exciting and unique landscapes with plenty of attractions.

In National Park Village, with Tongariro National Park as its backyard, Plateau Lodge has a range of accommodation. Family Explorer packages offer a self-contained 2-bedroom apartment, free wi-fi, spa pool and breakfast, a few minutes' drive from nature walks to waterfalls and rapids, as well as those large snowy things.

Cardrona Hotel, Wanaka, blending historic charm with modern comforts. Photo / Supplied

Overlooking Hawke's Bay's Esk Valley vineyards, Kiwiesque's villa sleeps 10 and its lodges up to four people. Appreciate cycling, white-water rafting, fishing, farm visits and more.

Best known for sun and beaches, families visiting Nelson in chillier months will find Te Koi/The Lodge among luscious gardens above Waimea Estuary. The Residence is ideal for families with two large double bedrooms.

Longtime favourite Hanmer Springs Top 10 Accommodation has new 2-bedroom luxury apartments and extras like gourmet pizzas and a private wood-fired hot tub.

Lake Resort Cromwell. Photo / Supplied

Heading to the Central Otago snowfields but want away from the Queenstown traffic? Consider Cardrona Hotel, blending historic charm with modern comforts in the valley between Queenstown and Wānaka.

The Lake Resort Cromwell's boatshed-themed 1, 2 and 3-bedroom villas next to Lake Dunstan open to large decks and spa pools within an hour's drive of Cardrona, Remarkables, Coronet and Treble Cone skifields and the Snow Farm.

This piece originally appeared in New Zealand Herald Travel here