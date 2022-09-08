Are these the 'best' photos of the West Coast region?

Dozens of photographers turned their cameras towards the West Coast for a brand new 5-day photography event.

The One Base Photography event, held from August 31 to September 3, encouraged photographers across the country to photograph the region.

Sponsored by Development West Coast, the event aimed to highlight the beauty of the Glacier Country and prompt tourists to vision the region.

Photographers could only submit images taken between August 31 and September 3 this year. Images had to be within driving distance of the 'one base' of Franz Josef.

The West Coast was hit hard by the pandemic and consequential border closures, which saw total visitor spending drop to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

One Base Photography was created by local operators as a way to use the government-provided relief fund to support local businesses.

"It's been devastating to see what's been happening on the Coast over the last couple of years," said John Gregory, director of Terra Nova Tours and one of One Base Photography's organisers.

"This is our way of helping to rejuvenate the Coast region," he added.

On Saturday, September 3, winners were announced to an event of 60 people.