In a Vivid Sydney first, two huge names have been added to the 2023 line-up.

Vividly white

Sydney is readying itself for a deluge of The White Lotus fans this June. As one of the biggest “mic drop” moments in Vivid Sydney history, event organisers revealed that creator, writer and director Mike White and star of the series Jennifer Coolidge will feature on the 2023 festival programme. Mike White & Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation will be hosted at the Aware Super Theatre on June 10. Tickets from vividsydney.com/event/ideas/mike-white-jennifer-coolidge-in-conversation

Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge are on the programme line-up for Vivid Sydney 2023. Photo / WireImage via Getty Images

Really makes you sphinx

Explore the fascinating world of ancient Egypt this June at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. Boasting the largest-ever collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts to arrive in Aotearoa, Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs opens on Thursday, June 15. As well as more than 350 relics, the exhibition includes the mummified remains of Ta-Khar, a wealthy Egyptian woman. Tickets go on sale next month. See aucklandmuseum.com

The replica Tomb of Sennedjem in the exhibition Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs. Photo / MuseumsPartner

Beer-oclock

Escape to the “Winterless North” this July for brews, food and cool music. Kerikeri is launching the inaugural Brew of Islands Craft Beer Festival between July 21 and 22. Big-name national brewers such as Garage Project will be joining a host of local favourites for two days of beer bliss, alongside hand-crafted cocktails, a regional street food menu and plenty of feel-good music. For tickets and more information visit brewofislands.co.nz

Kerikeri is launching the inaugural Brew of Islands Craft Beer Festival this July. Photo / Supplied

San Fran party

You’ve heard of Rio Carnival; you’ve heard of Mardis Gras, but did you know San Francisco is home to Carnaval: California’s largest and longest-running multicultural celebration? The annual two-day festival and grand parade are free to attend and combine a brilliant array of music, dance, costume and food. This year’s festivities mark 45 years of Carnaval and take place on May 27 and 28. carnavalsanfrancisco.org

San Francisco is home to Carnaval, California's longest-running multicultural celebration. Photo / Supplied

World-class

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 kicks off on July 20, with Australia and Aotearoa coming together to host the best of women’s football. Secure your match seats now through MATCH Hospitality and enjoy a host of premium extras to add to your World Cup experience. From snacks served in-seat to steward service and beverage selection, all the way up to family-friendly lounges and exclusive suites, choose from three tiers of hospitality and tailor your experience to suit your match-day style. hospitality.fifa.com/fifawomensworldcup2023